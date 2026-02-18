Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Debuts in 6th on the Canadian Charts for December 2025 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has debuted in sixth place on the Canadian charts for December2025, according to data from Circana (NPD) / retail tracking service of Canada reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 was the best-selling game in Canada for the month, while NHL 26 came in second place. Battlefield 6 took third place, EA Sports FC 26 came in fourth place, and Pokémon Legends Z-A was in fifth place.

NBA 2K26 came in seventh place and Minecraft took eighth place. Ghost of Yotei was in ninth place, while Madden NFL 26 rounds out the top 10.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 NHL 26 Battlefield 6 EA Sports FC 26 Pokémon Legends Z-A* Metroid Prime 4: Beyond* - NEW NBA 2K26 Minecraft Ghost of Yotei Madden NFL 26

* Digital sales not included

