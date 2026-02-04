Pokemon to Release Special Video During Super Bowl in Celebration of 30th Anniversary - News

posted 5 hours ago

The Pokemon Company has released a teaser trailer that reveals a "special video" for the 30th anniversary of Pokémon will be released during Super Bowl LX this Sunday, February 8.

"Celebrate 30 years of Pokémon with a special video debuting during Super Bowl LX on February 8!" reads the description to the teaser trailer.

View the teaser trailer below:

