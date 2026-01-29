EA Sports FC 26 Tops the Swiss Charts in Slow Week - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 4th week of 2026.

Minecraft remained in second place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to third place, Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped one spot to fourth place, and Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 remained in fifth place.

Pokémon Legends Z-A, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fifth, sixth, and seventh places, respectively.

Grand Theft Auto V re-entered the top 10 in ninth place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Pokémon Legends Z-A Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Switch Sports Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Bros. Wonder

