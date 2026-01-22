Double Fine Announces Multiplayer Pottery Party Brawler Kiln for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass

Something I had to consider when shaping my pots is that my water capacity and health are inverse to each other – the greater capacity, the less health I have. This had me think of the future framework of my teams and ensure there’s at least some variety – skinny battlers, large haulers, and a mix in-between – that I could bring into battle.

Finally, comes the customization, where you can pick from a variety of glazes, handles, patterns, and even stickers to truly make this little creation your own (I put a pizza sticker on mine). Once that has all been set, the pot goes into the fire to solidify its final shape – then it’s off to The Wedge, the game’s social hub, which is this little slice of the goddess Celadon’s domain.

The Wedge has a lot to offer a new player fresh from the pottery studio. There’s a dojo where pots can train and practice against dummies and test out special moves. You can find other pots that players have put on display (that you can hop into and ‘claim’ to use in battle). There’s also the in-game store run by Celadon’s dog and companion, Slip. He takes all the fun things he finds around in the universe like arcade cabinets, old microphones, Excalibur, and puts them up for sale as stickers and trinkets to decorate your pots – you earn credits for participating in matches that you can then spend on customization goods here. And then there’s Potty, who likes to get destroyed. Think of him as a punching bag for you to practice some of your combat moves on. He’s not an expert in combat, but he’s still a team player who want to help as much as possible. If you find him and smash him in the Lobby – he’s in a different location every day – he’ll give you some unique rewards.