Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 314K, PS5 Sells 47K

posted 3 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 31,372 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 18, 2026. The Switch 1 version is in fourth place with sales of 9,047 units.

Mario kart World (NS2) is in second place with sales of 17,639. Pokemon Legends: Z-A (NS) is in third place with sales of 9,990 units, while the Switch 2 version is in fifth place with sales of 8,560 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in sixth place with sales of 8,415 units, while the Switch 1 version is in seventh place with sales of 8,070 units.

Kirby Air Riders (NS2) is in eighth place with sales 7,942 units, Minecraft (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 5,465 units, and Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is in 10th place with sales of 4,966 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 67,509 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 27,234 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 9,983 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 303 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 10 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 31,372 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 17,639 (2,778,889) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 9,990 (1,587,653) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,047 (8,343,109) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 8,560 (1,065,074) [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 8,415 (249,798) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 8,070 (302,212) [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 7,942 (480,491) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,465 (4,133,500) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 4,966 (465,146)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 67,509 (4,165,414) Switch Lite – 12,686 (6,835,611) Switch OLED Model – 8,631 (9,423,469) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,358 (1,160,742) Switch – 5,917 (20,230,657) PlayStation 5 – 2,378 (5,877,836) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,247 (316,368) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 230 (25,090) Xbox Series S – 50 (340,514) Xbox Series X – 23 (323,907) PlayStation 4 – 10 (7,930,186)

