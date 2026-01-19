EA Sports FC 26 Tops the Swiss Charts in Slow Week - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 2nd week of 2026.

Spots two through five have also remained unchanged from the previous week with Minecraft in second place, Mario kart 8 Deluxe in third place, Pokémon Legends Z-A n fourth place, and Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 in fifth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is up one spot to sixth place, while Donkey Kong Bananza dropped one spot to seventh place. Nintendo Switch Sports is up two spots to eighth place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder fell one spot to ninth place. Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Legends Z-A Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Super Mario Party Jamboree Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Switch Sports Super Mario Bros. Wonder Grand Theft Auto V

