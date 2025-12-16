Forza Motorsport Will No Longer Get Updates As Turn 10 Focuses on Forza Horizon 6 - News

A new blog post from developer Turn 10 Studios on the official Forza website has revealed the team will no longer be updating Forza Motorsport as they turn their focus to helping Playground Games with Forza Horizon 6.

Playground Games is the lead developer on Forza Horizon 6, which is set to launch in 2026 for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will also release "post-launch" for the PlayStation 5.

"Thank you for all your support throughout 2025!" said Turn 10. "It’s incredible to see the community’s passion for Forza Motorsport, and we love racing with you in Featured Multiplayer and seeing your cars and drifting skills in Meetups.

"As our team shifts its focus toward delivering the best possible experience with Forza Horizon 6 in 2026, we do not plan to introduce new cars, tracks, features, or regular bug fixes for Forza Motorsport.

"However, we will continue supporting the game by keeping online servers active, hosting special events and competitions, and reintroducing previously released Featured Tours and reward cars on a monthly basis, until all content is available for you to enjoy anytime."

Turn 10 was hit with major layoffs earlier this year as a report states nearly 50 percent of its staff were let go.

