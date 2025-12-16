By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Forza Motorsport Will No Longer Get Updates As Turn 10 Focuses on Forza Horizon 6

Forza Motorsport Will No Longer Get Updates As Turn 10 Focuses on Forza Horizon 6 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 3,063 Views

A new blog post from developer Turn 10 Studios on the official Forza website has revealed the team will no longer be updating Forza Motorsport as they turn their focus to helping Playground Games with Forza Horizon 6.

Playground Games is the lead developer on Forza Horizon 6, which is set to launch in 2026 for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will also release "post-launch" for the PlayStation 5.

"Thank you for all your support throughout 2025!" said Turn 10. "It’s incredible to see the community’s passion for Forza Motorsport, and we love racing with you in Featured Multiplayer and seeing your cars and drifting skills in Meetups.

"As our team shifts its focus toward delivering the best possible experience with Forza Horizon 6 in 2026, we do not plan to introduce new cars, tracks, features, or regular bug fixes for Forza Motorsport.

"However, we will continue supporting the game by keeping online servers active, hosting special events and competitions, and reintroducing previously released Featured Tours and reward cars on a monthly basis, until all content is available for you to enjoy anytime."

Turn 10 was hit with major layoffs earlier this year as a report states nearly 50 percent of its staff were let go.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


More Articles

6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Azzanation (10 hours ago)

Make FH6 the best it can be. Its time to shelve and retire Motorsport.

  • +1
BraLoD (1 day ago)

Meanwhile GT7, that released 1 and half year before, just got a massive update.

Yeah, the Motorsport is dead.

  • +1
only777 BraLoD (22 hours ago)

GT7 is estimated to have sold over 14 million units worldwide.

Forza Motorspot (2023) is estimated to have sold 2 Million units.

It's a shame they don't just test the waters and release a digital only version on PS5, surely it can't cost a lot to port it from Xbox to PS5.

  • 0
BraLoD only777 (19 hours ago)

They did for Forza Horizon, as it doesn't directly compete with Gran Turismo, dunno how well Forza Motorsport would be received on Playstation when Gran Turismo is greatly suppling that specific demand.

  • 0
Blood_Tears (1 day ago)

Not surprised since the majority of this team is working on the PS5 version of FH6.

  • 0
JackHandy (1 day ago)

As a former NFL 2K fan, I feel for the Forza devotees out there. It stings... bad.

  • 0