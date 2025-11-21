Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Tops the European Charts, Launch Sales 63% Below Battlefield 6 - Sales

/ 214 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 debuted in first place on the European charts for the week ending November 16, according to GSD and Video Games Europe reported by The Game Business.

Launch week sales of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 are down 63 percent compared to Battlefield 6 and over 50 percent below 2024's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. It should be noted Call of Duty is now available as a day one release on Game Pass, while Battlefield 6 is not.

Anno 117: Pax Romana debuted in second place with launch sales about 2.5 times higher than the launch of 2019's Anno 1800.

EA Sports FC 26 remained in third place, while Battlefield 6 dropped two spots to fourth place. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is down one spot to fifth place, while Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to sixth place.

European Top Ten Unit Sales (week ending November 16)

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Activision)

2. Anno 117: Pax Romana (Ubisoft)

3. EA Sports FC 26 (EA)

4. Battlefield 6 (EA)

5. Pokémon Legends: Z-A (Nintendo)*

6. Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

7. Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)

8. Ghost of Yotei (Sony)

9. Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

10. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Deep Silver)

European Top Ten Revenue (week ending November 16)

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Activision)

2. Anno 117: Pax Romana (Ubisoft)

3. EA Sports FC 26 (EA)

4. Battlefield 6 (EA)

5. Pokémon Legends: Z-A (Nintendo)*

6. Ghost of Yotei (Sony)

7. Football Manager 26 (Sega)

8. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo)*

9. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Deep Silver)

10. Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

*Digital data unavailable

For more on the GSD data and how to acquire the information yourself. Head to gamesalesdata.com

These charts cover physical and digital game sales across Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Guadeloupe, Italy, Martinique, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Reunion, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

It covers all physical game sales, but digital game sales from these companies: Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CI Games, Crystal Dynamics, Disney Interactive, Eidos, Electronic Arts, Gameforge, IO Interactive, Konami, Marvelous, Microsoft, Milestone, MyGames, Nacon, Plaion, Saber Interactive, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Supermassive Games, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft, UsTwo. Warner Bros, Wizards of the Coast and Zenimax Media.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles