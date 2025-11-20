Roguelite Shooter Armatus Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Fictions and developer Counterplay Games have announced roguelite third-person shooter, Armatus, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S , and PC via Steam and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2026.

Armatus is a third-person roguelite shooter set in the demon-infested ruins of Paris. As the last supernatural warrior of an ancient order, armed with powerful firearms and incredible celestial powers, scour the city in search of a lost gateway to heaven—the Sunless Gate.

Humanity’s Time is Over The world has ended. Demons overrun once busy streets as reality unravels. Collapse is inevitable. Sequestered behind holy wards, the last survivors believe themselves the only humans left alive. Their only hope is for you to carve a path through the chaos and find their salvation. But the broken pieces of Paris give way to increasingly demonic hellscapes inhabited by ever stronger and more grotesque monsters.

Fight. Die. Repeat.

Knowledge is a weapon, and death is never the end. Each run, wield your scythe and a gun of your choosing against brutal demons hellbent on your destruction. To overcome them, evolve your combat style with powerful celestial abilities and passive enhancements. Die and you will revive to fight again. Fight, die, revive, and try again; Push forward to get farther each run and master your arsenal.

Start Strong, End Godly

From the moment you step into the ruins, you are heavily armed and powerful. Yet you will keep gaining new powers until you have the tools to lay waste to your enemies. Find your favorite lethal combination of guns and powers, from SMGs and shotguns to holy fire and slow time, to truly obliterate everything standing in your way.

Will you grow strong enough to defeat the horrors of the Scoured Path?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

