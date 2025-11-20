REANIMAL Launches February 13, 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 517 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Tarsier Studios announced the cooperative horror adventure game, REANIMAL, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on February 13, 2026 for $39.99.

Read details on the game below:

The original creators of Little Nightmares and Little Nightmares II have returned to take you on a more terrifying journey than ever before. In this cooperative horror adventure game, you play as a brother and sister who go through hell to rescue their missing friends. Exploring by boat and on land, you must use your wits to survive, work together to escape the hellish island, and the dark secret that haunts you.

Horror With Hope

In this unsettling tale, the emphasis is on tension and thick atmosphere, as you join the two orphans on a desperate search for hope and redemption in the direst of circumstances.

Across a Dark and Twisted World

Traverse an intriguing but terrifying world, where the main path is only one part of the fragmented story. Discover all sorts of mysterious locations on your perilous journey, each with its own story to tell.

A Dread-Filled Adventure

Tarsier Studios is bringing their unique visual style to bear on a whole host of new twisted monsters and broken, yet resilient, child characters. Fragments of the children’s troubled past have been used as inspiration for their character design, and for the monsters that now torment them.

Share the Scare

Nobody should be forced to go through hell alone! Fully playable in single player and local and online cooperative play, REANIMAL has a shared, directed camera, designed to maximize claustrophobia and tension.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles