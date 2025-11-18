Take-Two CEO Says Gaming is Moving Towards PCs, But Consoles Aren't Going Away - News

posted 3 hours ago

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick in an interview with CNBC states that video game industry is moving towards PC and being a more open business, however, video game consoles are not going away.

"I think it’s moving towards PC and business is moving towards open rather than closed," said Zelnick.

"But if you define console as the property, not the system, then the notion of a very rich game that you engage in for many hours that you play on a big screen — that’s never going away."

Zelnick added the split between consoles and mobile is about even, but mobile is growing faster than consoles.

Microsoft now releases all Xbox games day one on PC, while Sony has been releasing most PlayStation games within a year or two of release on PC. Nintendo has yet to start releasing games on PC.

