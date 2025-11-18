Take-Two CEO Says Gaming is Moving Towards PCs, But Consoles Aren't Going Away - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 520 Views
Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick in an interview with CNBC states that video game industry is moving towards PC and being a more open business, however, video game consoles are not going away.
"I think it’s moving towards PC and business is moving towards open rather than closed," said Zelnick.
"But if you define console as the property, not the system, then the notion of a very rich game that you engage in for many hours that you play on a big screen — that’s never going away."
Zelnick added the split between consoles and mobile is about even, but mobile is growing faster than consoles.
Microsoft now releases all Xbox games day one on PC, while Sony has been releasing most PlayStation games within a year or two of release on PC. Nintendo has yet to start releasing games on PC.
As long as the ecosystem and exclusives are good enough.... I don't think they will go anywhere.
Considering Valve is launching a pc/console hybrid, Xbox will be doing the same, PlayStation seems to be eyeing a pc launcher...
Yeah, it very much seems like this is true
I guess that depends on your baseline (specs) of what is considered a gaming PC. Someone at Valve recently stated the steam machine is faster than 70% of all systems that use steam.
https://www.techpowerup.com/342970/valve-claims-steam-machine-outperforms-70-of-current-gaming-pcs
However, considering the spec jumps in requirements these days and definitely considering the vastly expensive components then I think these comments are far from true.
yeah this is true. Heck tomorrow I'm getting a Windows PC for the first time in many many years, specifically for gaming, and it's been about 25 years since I last got a computer game other than the two cheap Steam games I own.
I can't imagine a reason to own an Xbox at this point, and even for Playstation there doesn't seem to be much point since most games come out on PC. Nintendo still has a reason to be owned, since they make some of the best games money can buy and they'll never be on PC, but they've also abandoned affordability and consumer friendly practices this year, so suddenly playing computer games for the first time in about 25 years feels like a good idea.
And unlike 25 years ago when I last played computer games, the two markets (console games and computer games) are no longer entirely separate. As this article points out, most games come to PC and many, especially small indies, are PC-first. The console form factor, and especially the Switch's TV-plus-portable form factor is still nice to have, but with Steam making console-like devices these days, and the way the market is these days, consoles feel a lot less necessary these days other than if you can't live without Nintendo games. And honestly, if Nintendo weren't so conservative, they'd realize their business could benefit a huge amount by putting their games on PC, as they would rack up millions of extra sales for every game that would far outweigh any loss of hardware sales, especially given that software sales drive way more profit than hardware does.
For this current/next console gen I think my Switch backlog and buying the occasional game on Steam for my Windows machine is all I need.