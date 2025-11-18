Bandit Trap Launches February 6, 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 427 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher PM Studios and developer PICOMY announced the multiplayer action game, Bandit Trap, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 6, 2025.

Two public playtests will run from November 27 to 30 and December 5 to 7. Those interested can register on the game's official website.

View the release date and console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Bandit Trap, players take on the role of either scheming Bandit or intrepid Trapper. One cunning Trapper is pitted against three Bandits, who are poised to steal a variety of treasures from the home of the Trapper. Will the Trapper outsmart the thieves invading their home, or will the Bandits make a daring escape with their collected treasures before the Trapper can fend them off?

Every match makes for an unpredictable and comedic competition: smash through walls, flood rooms, or even freeze entire house floors in the pursuit of victory. Trappers can unleash creative contraptions to fling or flatten Bandits, whilst the Bandits bob and weave through the chaos to nab loot and escape in one piece. With destructible environments and dynamic gameplay, no two matches will ever be the same.

Features:

Three-Versus-One Multiplayer Mayhem – Team up as three bandits or play as the Trapper to defend your home.

– Team up as three bandits or play as the Trapper to defend your home. Creative Traps – Use physics-driven traps and clever tactics to outwit your opponents.

– Use physics-driven traps and clever tactics to outwit your opponents. Dynamic Environments – No single match will ever be the same, with dynamic and destructible levels allowing you to bust down walls, flood rooms, and so much more.

– No single match will ever be the same, with dynamic and destructible levels allowing you to bust down walls, flood rooms, and so much more. Family-Friendly Fun – Designed for players of all ages, offering chaotic action and laughs for everyone.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles