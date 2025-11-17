The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie Gets First Official Photos - News

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo has released the first official photos of the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie on the Nintendo Today app.

Production on the film started earlier this month in New Zealand. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Everything's Going to Be Great, Everything's Going to Be Great) is playing Link and Bo Bragason ( Renegade Nell, Three Girls) is playing Zelda.

The live-action The Legend of Zelda movie is set to premiere in theaters on May 7, 2027. it is directed by Maze Runner director Wes Ball.

View the photos below:

