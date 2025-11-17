By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie Gets First Official Photos

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 584 Views

Nintendo has released the first official photos of the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie on the Nintendo Today app.

Production on the film started earlier this month in New Zealand. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Everything's Going to Be GreatEverything's Going to Be Great) is playing Link and Bo Bragason ( Renegade NellThree Girls) is playing Zelda.

The live-action The Legend of Zelda movie is set to premiere in theaters on May 7, 2027. it is directed by Maze Runner director Wes Ball.

View the photos below:

KLAMarine (36 minutes ago)

Hoping for the best, preparing for the worst.

Imaginedvl (57 minutes ago)

Look amazing :)

burninmylight (1 hour ago)

They definitely nailed the look

abdulhade (1 hour ago)

Awesome!!

firebush03 (1 hour ago)

Love to see it!! :) I’m so excited to see this film. Crazy to think May 2027 is only just over a year away.

