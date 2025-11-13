Ubisoft Delays Release of Earnings Report and Halts Trading of Shares - News

Ubisoft has announced it has postponed the release of its earnings report for the first half of fiscal year 2025-26.

The publisher has also requested Euronext suspend the trading of its shares and bonds from the market opening tomorrow, November 14 until it releases its earnings report.

Ubisoft CFO Frédérick Duguet in an internal email sent to staff and verified by VideoGamesChronicle did not provide an explanation.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to let you know that we’re taking extra time to finalize the closing of the semester, and as a result, we will publish our first-half earnings results in the coming days instead of tonight," said Duguet.

"Due to legal regulations, we can’t share more information with you at this time. To limit unnecessary speculation and market volatility during this short delay, we have asked Euronext to suspend the trading of our stock until the results are announced.

"We know this is likely to raise questions and drive media coverage. I encourage you to listen to the conference call – which will be available via the Investor section of our site — just after the results are released so that you have a more detailed view of our earnings."

