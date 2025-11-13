Battlefield 6, Ghost of Yotei, Pokemon, and More Debut on the German Charts for October 2025 - Sales

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for October 2025 have been released.

There were multiple new releases in the top 20 with Battlefield 6 debuting in first place.

Other games to debut on the charts for the month include Ghost of Yotei in third place, Pokémon Legends: Z-A in fourth place, Digimon Story Time Stranger in sixth place, Little Nightmares III in ninth place, and Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 in 10th place.

EA Sports FC 26 dropped one spot to second place, Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to fifth place, and Grand Theft Auto V fell four spots to seventh place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is down three spots to eighth place, It Takes Two dropped two spots to 11th place, and Borderlands 4 plummeted 10 spots to 12th place.

