Reggie Fils-Aime Says He'd Try to Make Sure Switch Outsells the DS If He Were Still at Nintendo

Former president and COO of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé in an interview with The Game Business says if he were still at Nintendo he would do what it takes to ensure the Nintendo Switch outsells the Nintendo DS to become the best-selling Nintendo platform of all-time.

"I’m a very competitive person," said Fils-Aimé. "I like to win. If I were still with the company, I would be thinking about, how do we make that happen? Black Friday is a big opportunity for value-oriented programs.

"During my time with Nintendo, we use Black Friday to sell through remaining inventory of Game Boy Advance, of Nintendo DS, of the original Wii. And so, could they be thinking through how to maximize that selling opportunity to put Nintendo Switch over the top? I don’t know, but I’d be thinking about it."

He added, "I would think through the end of this calendar year might be their last opportunity. I don’t know if you noticed, but buried in their announcements, they did say that moving forward all of their development is going be focused on Switch 2. The opportunity to reach that milestone is essentially here."

Nintendo has shipped 154.01 million Nintendo Switch 1 consoles through September 30, 2025, which puts it just 10,000 units behind the Nintendo DS's 154.02 million units. Shipment figures of the Switch 1 likely surpassed the DS sometime in October.

Nintendo has forecast to ship four million Switch 1 consoles for the current fiscal year and if Nintendo hits the forecast the Switch 1 would be at 156.12 million units shipped at the end of March 2026.

Sell-through wise the Switch 1 is a little under two million away from outselling the DS, according to VGChartz estimates.

