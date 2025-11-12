Reggie Fils-Aime Says He'd Try to Make Sure Switch Outsells the DS If He Were Still at Nintendo - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 507 Views
Former president and COO of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé in an interview with The Game Business says if he were still at Nintendo he would do what it takes to ensure the Nintendo Switch outsells the Nintendo DS to become the best-selling Nintendo platform of all-time.
"I’m a very competitive person," said Fils-Aimé. "I like to win. If I were still with the company, I would be thinking about, how do we make that happen? Black Friday is a big opportunity for value-oriented programs.
"During my time with Nintendo, we use Black Friday to sell through remaining inventory of Game Boy Advance, of Nintendo DS, of the original Wii. And so, could they be thinking through how to maximize that selling opportunity to put Nintendo Switch over the top? I don’t know, but I’d be thinking about it."
He added, "I would think through the end of this calendar year might be their last opportunity. I don’t know if you noticed, but buried in their announcements, they did say that moving forward all of their development is going be focused on Switch 2. The opportunity to reach that milestone is essentially here."
Nintendo has shipped 154.01 million Nintendo Switch 1 consoles through September 30, 2025, which puts it just 10,000 units behind the Nintendo DS's 154.02 million units. Shipment figures of the Switch 1 likely surpassed the DS sometime in October.
Nintendo has forecast to ship four million Switch 1 consoles for the current fiscal year and if Nintendo hits the forecast the Switch 1 would be at 156.12 million units shipped at the end of March 2026.
Sell-through wise the Switch 1 is a little under two million away from outselling the DS, according to VGChartz estimates.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
It's already on track to do so.
Just enjoy your retirement, Reggie.
It would have been nice if he mentioned PS2 and how he would ensure Switch tops it. But sadly he didn't.
He probably thinks if Nintendo passes what Sony said the PS2sold, Sony will come out with a new number.
Two things seems like off here to me.
1 - Why is he talking about the DS, when either way the Switch is passing it ? With him or without him It's already done it. It's like to say " If I were there I would make sure it will pass 120M ". What the heck ? it already did , why you are talking about something already happened ? What's the point ? It's like we are 2028, Switch is discontinued at 152M, and Reggies says " If i were there I would make sure the Switch would pass the DS ". In that scenario I get it but now ?
2 - If this was true, then why he didn't do it when he had the opportunity with the DS surpassing the PS2 back in 2013 and 2014 ?
So he'd do what pretty much any other executive would try to do: make their product a success.
I appreciate William/Trunks adding their expertise and knowledge to the end of the story.
I feel it rounds it out into a whole story rather than a few soundbites from Reggie.
I was hoping he would choose to go a little deeper on the topic and would have been a bit disappointed without Trunks’ additions.