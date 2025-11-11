BlazBlue: Entropy Effect X Launches February 12, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch - News

Publisher Astrolabe Games and developer 91Act have announced the roguelike action game, BlazBlue: Entropy Effect X, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on February 12, 2026.

BlazBlue: Entropy Effect first released for PC via Steam in August 2023, followed by iOS and Android in July 2025.

BlazBlue Entropy Effect X is a roguelite action game set in the BlazBlue universe, featuring striking 2D visuals, stylish, fast-paced combat, and precise, responsive controls.

Command a line-up of unique characters from the renowned BlazBlue franchise and dive into an unparalleled action experience.

Story

At a mysterious domain, known as “the Lab,” a group of elite researchers race to save a collapsing word; however, despite their efforts to date, Dr. Mercurius, head of the laboratory, still warns the world’s downfall is near.

In a last-ditch effort, the urgent Research of Possibility initiative seeks to collect Shards of Possibility – a special fragment of the world that could forestall the seemingly inevitable destruction. These shards lie within the Sea of Possibility, a realm between worlds, beyond the bounds of reality. The protagonist, Ace, is the only being capable of diving into this sea. Guided by the elite researchers at the Lab, Ace descends again and again in pursuit of salvation—until strange visions take hold and his body begins to change.

As Ace continues to dive, countless memories flood his mind, and the truth behind the collapsing world – and the research itself—begins to surface….

“……The Power of Azure.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

