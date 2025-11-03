Nicktoons & the Dice of Destiny Launches in December for Switch 2 - News

posted 52 minutes ago

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developers Fair Play Labs and Petit Fabrik announced the cooperative action RPG, Nicktoons & the Dice of Destiny, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in December. The physical edition will ship on a game key card.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 30.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on a fantastical quest with your favorite Nicktoons characters—reimagined as epic action RPG heroes!

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny is a vibrant, universe-spanning mashup that brings iconic Nickelodeon heroes into a world of fantasy-style tropes and real-time RPG action. Get ready to roll the dice and dive into a wild, action-packed adventure with SpongeBob, Katara, Leonardo, and others as they swing spatulas, bend water, slice katanas, and more. Get ready for epic battles, dynamic environments, and recognizable character moments, all with an engaging gameplay experience for players of all ages.

Play as Legendary Nickelodeon Characters—Fantasy Style

Suit up as SpongeBob SquarePants, Katara, Leonardo, Sandy Cheeks, Timmy Turner, Susie Carmichael, Danny Phantom, Jimmy Neutron, and Jenny Wakeman, each reimagined into classic RPG character classes from Spellcaster and Wizard to Barbarian and Knight, and more. Every hero comes with their own unique powers and weapons.

Real-Time, Action-Packed Battles

Slash, cast spells, and strategize your way through fast-paced, fluid combat. Master each character’s unique style and time your combos to perfection.

Explore Whimsical Worlds

From Bikini Bottomshire to the Ghost Zone, journey through colorful, Nickelodeon-inspired fantasy lands with fun, reimagined twists – each filled with puzzles, secrets, side quests, and wonderful surprises.

Conquer Epic Boss Battles

Face off against iconic enemies like Azula, Angelica, and Plankton in intense boss battles – each fight offering unique mechanics and surprises—leading up to an unforgettably climactic final encounter.

Single-Player or Local Cooperative Play for One-to-Four Players

Team up with friends and build your party! Mix and match characters for the perfect balance of skills and chaos in your local squad.

Level Up and Customization

Unlock new powers, upgrade your weapons, and shape your heroes’ path through this awesome adventure.

Built for Nick Fans and Action RPG Lovers

Whether you’re a lifelong Nickelodeon fan or a fantasy RPG adventurer, Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny blends charm, fast-paced fun, and adventure together in one unforgettable quest.

