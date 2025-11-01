Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow Launches December 4 for PS VR2, Steam VR, and Quest 2 and 3 - News

/ 274 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Vertigo Games and developer Maze Theory announced the Virtual reality stealth action game, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow, will launch for PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3 on December 4.

View a new gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The City is a place of shadows, ruled by the powerful and feared by the oppressed. Its rooftops form a labyrinth above the narrow, twisting streets. The City Watch prowls relentlessly, enforcing the iron will of Baron Ulysses Northcrest, a tyrant who crushes rebellion before it can take root.

You are Magpie, a cunning thief orphaned by Northcrest’s brutality and shaped by the streets, who steals as the only means to survive. That is, until you uncover something greater: a legendary artifact holding a legacy from the past. Use immersive virtual reality mechanics to steal, evade, and outsmart the forces controlling The City. Unravel its darkest secrets and expose a sinister conspiracy that looms over its very foundation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles