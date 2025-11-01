Turok 2: Seeds of Evil Remaster is Out Now for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

/ 283 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nightdive Studios has announced the Turok 2: Seeds of Evil remaster is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for $19.99.

The game previously released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store.

A Turok Trilogy Bundle that include Turok, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is also out now for the PS5 and Switch.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Having defeated the Campaigner, Turok throws the Chronocepter into a waiting volcano to destroy it. Unfortunately the blast awakens an even deadlier force – The Primagen. Once again a Turok is tasked with restoring peace to the land and stopping the Primagen from merging Earth with the nether world.

The Dinosaur Hunter Returns

Fight your way through 35 different types of enemies with bouncing bellies, blinking eyes, stretching tentacles and snapping jaws. From Prehistoric Raptors, to evolved Flesh Eaters, to your final battle with the Mother of all beasts— you’ll want to defeat all of them!

Enemies are intelligent! They’re smart enough to attack in groups, to flee when they are outgunned, and to take cover during a firefight.

Enemies flinch and spasm differently depending on which body part you hit.

Remastered Locations

Conquer six engrossing Quest Levels including the Port of Adia, the Death Marshes and the Lair of the Blind Ones.

Over 20 Weapons

Unload multiple ricocheting shotgun shells with the Shredder.

Send brains flying with the skull-drilling Cerebral Bore, a fan favorite.

Stomp enemies flat while riding an artillery-mounted Triceratops!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles