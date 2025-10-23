Fallout 76 Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series in Early 2026, Burning Springs Update Launches December 2 - News

Bethesda Softworks announced Fallout 76 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in early 2026 and the Burning Springs update will release on December 2.

Fallout 76 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Discover a new desert biome called Burning Springs, located in post-nuclear Ohio, where an intelligent Super Mutant called The Rust King rules over deathclaws and raiders. Head to the local watering hole and meet a well-known gunslinger looking to give out Bounty Hunts—The Ghoul from the Fallout TV series.

The Ghoul is open for business in Burning Springs—take on low level Bounty Hunting events to earn more daring challenges and earn caps and legendary items. More dangerous bounties also give a chance to earn one of dozens unique mods benefitting both human and ghouls.

Team up to complete two new public events: Aid the Rust King’s Beastmaster with their menagerie of Deathclaws used in the arena in “Gearing Up” and protect the citizens of Highwaytown from a volatile swarm of Radscorpions and Stingwings in “Sinkhole Solutions!”

