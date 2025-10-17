Sega and FIFA Sign Multi-Year Deal for Football Manager Series - News

Publisher Sega and developer Sports Interactive have announced a partnership with FIFA for Football Manager 26.

The deal will bring FIFA competitions such as the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Women's World Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup, as well as official kits, broadcast graphics, and tournament branding to Football Manager 26.

"Revealing this partnership with FIFA is an incredibly historic moment for the studio," said Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobson. "Heading into a World Cup year, revamping International Management and making it a much more feature-rich module for our players was important.

"To be able to do that with the support of FIFA with an official license, giving us the tournament broadcast graphics and tournament kits in-game, is a real honor and something we’re delighted our fans will be able to experience next year. And this is just the start of our relationship—stay tuned for more to come in 2026 and beyond."

Read details on the partnership below:

he multi-year deal brings official licenses for FIFA’s biggest competitions to the Football Manager series, including the FIFA World Cup 26 held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States of America.

The inclusion of officially branded and titled FIFA competitions will begin in Football Manager 26 with the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup, with further tournaments set to follow.

This coincides with the future inclusion of a revamped International Management module in a Content Update next year for Football Manager 26, Football Manager 26 Console, and Football Manager 26 Touch in advance of FIFA World Cup 26.

Full feature details will follow in due course, but this deal means that the official kits of the final 48 FIFA World Cup 26 teams will be included in Football Manager 26 when they’re available alongside broadcast graphics and tournament branding.

Football Manager 26 is released worldwide across platforms from November 4, setting the stage for football fans to define their destiny by taking them to the heart of the beautiful game.

Made with the Unity Engine for the first time, Football Manager 26 refreshes the entire managerial experience and sets a bold new standard in Sports Interactive’s and SEGA’s iconic history.

Football Manager 26 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, iOS, and Android on November 4, and for the Nintendo Switch on December 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

