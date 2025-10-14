Open-World Fantasy RPG Of Ash and Steel Launches November 6 - News

/ 182 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Fire & Frost announced the open-world fantasy, RPG Of Ash and Steel, will launch for PC via Steam and GOG on November 6.

A demo is now available as part of Steam Next Fest: October 2025 Edition.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play as Tristian, a cartographer thrust into the life of an adventurer, and fix what plagues the island of Grayshaft on a journey where quest markers are replaced by thoughtful exploration, discovery and decision-making.

Would-be adventurers can experience the beginning of the game before its November release with Of Ash and Steel’s new Steam Next Fest demo, available now. Step into the perilous lands of Grayshaft and discover the main storyline while tackling multiple side quests and encountering new places and people across the isle. Experiment with skill trees and professions as you shape your fortune from humble cartographer to mighty hero.

The Steam Next Fest demo also includes Of Ash and Steel’s Arena Master Mode, where the most seasoned players can put their skills to the test in fast-paced battles. Earn experience, gold, and fame, upgrade your weapons and armor, master new techniques, and prove yourself worthy to be the greatest gladiator on Grayshaft.

In Of Ash and Steel, you’ll learn to survive in an unforgiving realm, exploring the land, honing your combat prowess, and forging alliances. Train with different weapons and combat stances to unlock powerful abilities and become a force on the battlefield. Wield two-handed weapons like axes for colossal damage and sweeping strikes, agile weapons like the rapier for mobility and bleeding damage, or one-handed weapons like the mace for something in between.

Quests in Of Ash and Steel won’t lead you by the hand! Rediscover the joy of exploration and let curiosity be your guide – the world promises rich rewards for those who dare to uncover its secrets. Craft valuable armor, weaponry, magical potions, and hearty meals, all in the pursuit of becoming a hero. Weapons you create often have lower requirements than ones scavenged in the world, allowing you to use more powerful tools earlier in the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles