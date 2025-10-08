PlayStation and Giant Squid Trademark Sword of the Sea in Europe - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Giant Squid have both filed a trademark for Sword of the Sea in Europe on October 7 with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Sword of the Sea released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 19.

The atmospheric adventure game was developed by Giant Squid and was available on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog at launch. However, it was not published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

It isn't known what this exactly means, but it could mean Sony Interactive Entertainment has acquired the rights to the Sword of the Sea IP or even acquired Giant Squid.

