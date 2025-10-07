PowerWash Simulator 2 Launches October 23 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer FuturLab announced PowerWash Simulator 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on October 23 for $24.99 / €24.99 / £19.99 / ¥2,970.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

PowerWash Simulator is back, satisfaction is a spray away!

Dust off your power washer and relax into pure feel-good fun. Blast away every last speck, smear and splatter of filth to restore Muckingham (and beyond 👀) to gleaming glory.

Craving more to Clean?

The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham’s mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls and Lubri City

Alongside new locations and jobs, you’ll also find a new job type. Multi-stage jobs will unlock different areas of a job – from vehicle interiors to entirely different rooms, your to-do list keeps growing.

Tools of the Trade

Reach new heights of power washing professionalism with a range of new tools to help you achieve a spectacular sparkle, high and low. Realise even your loftiest cleaning ambitions with the help of an all-new abseiling rig and cherry picker or stay grounded with a grime busting surface cleaner for large areas.

No Place like your Home-base

Kick back and relax in your home-base after a hard-days-cleaning. Make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad.

You didn’t think we’d leave your furry friends in the van, did you? Your pretty kitties are the purr-fect distraction for when you’ve pressed paws on work for the day.

Soap-erior Washing

Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, with enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt.

Clean in Split-screen!

Satisfaction on the double! Share campaign progression online together for the first time. In addition to online play, split-screen co-op has entered the chat. Team up and take on the dirt with twice the wash-power, from the convenience of one screen.

