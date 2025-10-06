Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror: Reforged Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Revolution Software has announced point-and-click adventure game remaster, Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror: Reforged, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2026.

A Kickstarter campaign for the physical Collector's Edition will be launching soon.

"The Smoking Mirror has always been one of our most loved games, and with Reforged we were able to enhance it in ways that respect the original while making it shine for modern audiences," said Revolution Software founder and CEO Charles Cecil. "Just as with the first game, we can’t wait for players old and new to experience it again."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror: Reforged is an extensively enhanced version of the multi-award winning, all-time classic game.

While investigating a ruthless drug gang, journalist Nico Collard unexpectedly comes across an ancient artifact. Little can she know that the ornately carved obsidian stone will lead her, and her adventuring companion George Stobbart, into a mysterious escapade of intrigue and deceit, in which they must overcome powerful forces and antagonists who will stop at nothing to fulfil their evil ambitions.

Torment and terror, sacrificial rituals, and bloody massacre is unearthed beneath a veil of Mayan mystery. Kidnap, stolen treasure, astronomy, and deadly drug baron are the least of the duo’s worries, as divine forces threaten to annihilate mankind! Nerve, cunning, and guile are essential in order to conquer in this compelling adventure, guaranteed to leave you with an aching brain and a beating heart. Are you up to the challenge?

Reforged Features

Contemporary Adventure Gameplay – Discover the joy of a modern adventure style or rediscover the nostalgia of classic point-and-click—the choice is yours, as you solve puzzles, gather clues, and interact with a colorful cast of characters. Immerse yourself in an intuitive and engaging gameplay experience.

– Discover the joy of a modern adventure style or rediscover the nostalgia of classic point-and-click—the choice is yours, as you solve puzzles, gather clues, and interact with a colorful cast of characters. Immerse yourself in an intuitive and engaging gameplay experience. 4K Remastered Visuals – Experience the magic of the original game with enhanced high-definition graphics, bringing the picturesque landscapes, detailed characters, and intricate environments to life in beautiful 4K for the first time ever.

– Experience the magic of the original game with enhanced high-definition graphics, bringing the picturesque landscapes, detailed characters, and intricate environments to life in beautiful 4K for the first time ever. Enhanced Audio – Immerse your ears in the enhanced audio as Revolution delivers the finest, most stunning version of George and Nico’s second adventure to date, including the incredible soundtrack from world-acclaimed composer Barrington Pheloung.

– Immerse your ears in the enhanced audio as Revolution delivers the finest, most stunning version of George and Nico’s second adventure to date, including the incredible soundtrack from world-acclaimed composer Barrington Pheloung. Bonus Content – Never-seen-before dialogue restored from original scripts, plus secrets to unlock on game completion…

Choose Your Experience

Graphics Toggle – Seamlessly hot swap between original and Reforged graphics at any time!

– Seamlessly hot swap between original and Reforged graphics at any time! Game Help – Integrated story recap, on demand hints, or automatic highlights as you play.

– Integrated story recap, on demand hints, or automatic highlights as you play. Mouse / Controller / Touchscreen – Switch between three fully supported control styles.

– Switch between three fully supported control styles. Streamlined Interface – Option Exhaustion, Fast Exit, Walk Assist, and Subtitle features, all configurable to your taste.

– Option Exhaustion, Fast Exit, Walk Assist, and Subtitle features, all configurable to your taste. Autosave / Manual Save – Progress is safely stored automatically but you can also bookmark and relive your favorite moments too.

– Progress is safely stored automatically but you can also bookmark and relive your favorite moments too. Dialogue History – Reread the previous conversation to never miss a word.

