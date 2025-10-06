Metal: Hellsinger Developer The Outsiders is Shutting Down - News

The Outsiders studio founder and creative director David Goldfarb announced it will be shutting down following the recent layoffs at parent company Funcom.

"I have not had much time to process the news but all of us at The Outsiders and Funcom Stockholm have been affected by the layoffs at Funcom and our 10 year-old studio will be closing," said Goldfarb.

"Many of us had survived a near-death studio experience years back when Darkborn was cancelled, and because of this team’s loyalty and refusal to quit, Metal: Hellsinger was born. It will always be a high point for me personally and I will be forever grateful we got to make it and for the wonderful team and partnerships that made it happen."

He continued, "We had hoped to do something even better this time. Things don’t always go the way you hope.

"But we are not giving up, and we are going to try to continue on in some new form. If you think you can help in any way, with business leads, placement for employees, guidance, whatever it is, I would be genuinely grateful if you reach out here. Change is always tough and right now we are all hurting. Thanks so much."

Developer The Outsiders is best known for the rhythmic first-person shooter, Metal: Hellsinger.

