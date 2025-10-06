Rumor: Red Dead Redemption 2 for Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S is Still Planned - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

The rumored release of Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S are reported still in development, according to leaker NatetheHate.

He was asked his confidence level of a generation nine update and Switch 2 version of the game. He replied, "Yes, they exist. I have no update on timing for release."

This follows a rumor earlier this year that a Switch 2 port of Red Dead Redemption 2 would release later this year.

Red Dead Redemption 2 first released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2018, and for PC in November 2019. The game has sold over 77 million units as of June 2025.

