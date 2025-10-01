My Little Puppy Launches for PC in November, for PS5 and Switch in H1 2026 - News

Developer Dreamotion announced the adventure game, My Little Puppy, will launch for PC via Steam in November, and for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2026.

Bong-gu the Welsh Corgi was once an abandoned dog. Judging by his docked tail, someone had once cared for him, but for some reason, he became unwanted. As an eight-year-old senior dog with various illnesses, it was hard for him to find a new family. Trapped in a cage at an animal shelter, each day passed gloomily for Bong-gu.

Then one day, a miracle happened. Bong-gu met a new family. The man who took Bong-gu had a somewhat scruffy appearance and seemed slightly awkward, but Bong-gu loved his scent. From that day on, Bong-gu lived out his remaining days just like any other dog would: playing tug-of-war, running around, eating, and sleeping. In the end, he crossed the rainbow bridge, having lived out a simple yet joyful life.

Sniff sniff… this scent… One day in dog heaven, Bong-gu wakes from his nap to a very familiar scent. Sniff sniff… it’s dad! Though faint, surely it is dad’s scent he has been waiting for. Jubilant, Bong-gu escapes dog heaven and embarks on a journey to meet his dad—a journey that may hold unexpected dangers. Just as his dad once found him by some miracle, it is now Bong-gu’s turn to find his dad.

Will Bong-gu be able to see his dad again?

An Adventure in a Beautiful World Filled With Stories of Dogs and People

Teetering on the border between life and death, a world outside of dog heaven feels both familiar and strange. Embark on an adventure through beautifully crafted landscapes including deserts, snowy mountains, and beaches. Experience diverse gameplay across adventure, action, racing genres. And remember, Bong-gu is a dog! Actions like sniffing, barking, running, and jumping come with limitations. To overcome his limitations and reunite with his dad, he must meet, give, and receive help from people and other dogs, each with unique stories to share. Unlike cats, there is only so much a dog can do alone!

In the End, This is a Story for All of Us

At the end of his journey, Bong-gu finally reunites with his dad. The journey is filled with joy and excitement, but also moments of hardship and sadness. Yet, the ending has always been written: those destined to meet again will find their way back together. My Little Puppy may be a story about a dog, but it is also a story of relationships, farewells, and reunions that speaks to us all. For those waiting to see their once-in-a-lifetime friend or family member again, or those preparing for an inevitable parting that may come, we hope this story brings warm comfort. One day, we will meet again.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

