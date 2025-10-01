Rock Band 4 to be Delisted on October 5 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Harmonix announced Rock Band 4 will be delisted from the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store on October 5 due to the original licenses from the core soundtrack expiring.

"On Sunday, October 5, 2025, Rock Band 4 turns 10. What a ride it’s been," reads the message from Harmonix.

"With this milestone comes one big change: the original licenses for the core soundtrack are expiring. Because of that, Rock Band 4 will be removed from the PlayStation and Xbox digital stores.

"If you already own the game, nothing changes—you’ll keep full access and still be able to download the game and songs to any new, compatible devices. The same applies to downloadable content: songs will come down as they hit the 10-year mark, but anything you’ve purchased will remain in your library.

"We’re so grateful for the passion this community has shown. From the team, it’s been a special experience to serve you with Rivals challenges, a super deep downloadable content library and a best in class band sim. If you’ve been meaning to grab a few last songs, now’s the time. Thanks again."

