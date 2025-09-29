PlayStation Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 'PlayStation: The First 30 Years' Photograph Book - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment is celebrating the 30th anniversary of PlayStation with the release of a large-format photography book called PlayStation: The First 30 Years.

The book will will be 400 pages in length and feature images of "never-before-seen prototypes, concept sketches, and design models that shaped hardware development at Sony Interactive Entertainment."

The PlayStation: The First 30 Years book will launch worldwide in spring 2026. Pre-orders are now open here.

Sony is also collaborating with Reebok on sneaker designs that have a design inspired by the original PlayStation console. The PlayStation x Reebok collection will feature three sneakers that are connected to the three launch regions - the InstaPump Fury 94 for Japan, Pump Omni Zone II for the U.S. and the Workout Plus, for the United Kingdom.

The PlayStation x Reebok collection will launch in October.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

