Action-Adventure Game Demi and the Fractured Dream Announced for Switch 2, PS5, XS, Switch, and PC - News

/ 666 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Yarn Owl have announced action-adventure game, Demi and the Fractured Dream, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. It will launch in 2026.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In this enchanting action adventure, play as Demi and venture through the world of Somnus.

As a Voidsent, Demi can harness the powers of the void. While the void curse eats away at you, it also empowers you. Guided by a mysterious voice that whispers from beyond, Demi must travel the wondrous yet perilous realms, from the wind-swept spires of the Desert Kingdom to the spiritual waters of the Marsh Kingdom, to slay the three Accursed Beasts and stave off a world-ending awakening.

Tackle dungeons filled with environmental puzzles, use your wide arsenal of attacks, spells, and tools to vanquish void monsters, and defeat the three Accursed Beasts of legend. As your story unfolds, what will you unveil about your own role in this world?

Features:

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Somnus, a mysterious realm threatened by the Accursed Beasts of legend.

Enjoy classic action-adventure combat, enhanced by a wide arsenal of attacks, tools, and spells.

Time your dodges perfectly to activate your void energy, temporarily empowering your next set of attacks.

Unlock Demi’s potential and equip a wide range of ability-enhancing charms to adapt your build to your playstyle.

Use your wide arsenal of abilities to defeat enemy monsters and solve complex environmental puzzles.

Engage in dynamic platforming to reach treacherous heights while navigating the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles