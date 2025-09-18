Racing Game RENNSPORT Launches November 13 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developers Competition Company and Teyon announced the racing simulation game, RENNSPORT, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on November 13 for $59.99.

The game has been in Early Access for PC since July 2024.

RENNSPORT delivers an authentic racing experience, developed in close collaboration with car manufacturers and professional drivers to ensure all cars look, feel, and drive true to life.

Get behind the wheel of fan-favorite GT3s like the Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) and Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo, or push cutting-edge hypercars like the BMW M Hybrid V8. Every single detail is crafted with meticulous precision, from ultra-realistic physics to lifelike car models and authentic sound down to the exhaust note. Hit the track and get to experience the perfect harmony between driver and machine.

Travel the globe and master legendary, laser-scanned tracks such as Spa-Francorchamps, Nürburgring, Daytona®, and Fuji International Speedway. Then take on unique community content like Crest Da Cauras and Singapore’s Orchard Road, each offering demanding layouts and breathtaking scenery.

Compete with friends or face your rivals across all supported platforms through native cross-play. Join online leagues, special events, and improve your racecraft by facing AI in our Championship mode or chasing down milliseconds on the global Time Trial leaderboards.

Whether you’re battling door-to-door, hunting down trophies, or enjoy dialing in car setups, RENNSPORT is your home for pure racing passion. The lights are about to go out – Be Brave. Brake Last.

