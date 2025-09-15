Cronos: The New Dawn Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts, Minecraft Takes 1st - Sales

/ 583 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Minecraft has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 36th week of 2025.

There were three new games to debut on the charts this week. Cronos: The New Dawn debuted in second place, Hell Is Us debuted in third place, NBA 2K26 debuted in ninth place.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater dropped three spots to fourth place, Donkey Kong Bananza remained in fifth place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up three spots to sixth place.

EA Sports FC 25 fell three spots to seventh place, Mafia: The Old Country is down one spot to eighth place, and Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV remained in 10th place.

There are a total of seven multiplatform games titles in the top 10 and three Nintendo games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Minecraft Cronos: The New Dawn - NEW Hell Is Us - NEW Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Donkey Kong Bananza Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 25 Mafia: The Old Country NBA 2K26 - NEW Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles