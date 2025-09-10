Nintendo Direct Set for Friday, September 12 - News

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct on Friday, March 27 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube.

The Nintendo Direct will feature around 60 minutes of updates on upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

