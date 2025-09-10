Nintendo Direct Set for Friday, September 12 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 566 Views
Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct on Friday, March 27 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube.
The Nintendo Direct will feature around 60 minutes of updates on upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
It's time for the new Mario 3D and maybe Animal Crossing.
Bananza defintitely took the place of 3D Mario for the switch 2 launch window. It's what they were working on since Odyssey.
Really hoping we get an Eternal Darkness remaster as well a Luigi's Mansion 1 remaster with raytracing. A Visions of Mana port would be great as well. I have the Secret of Mana collection and Trials of Mana on my Switch. I dont want to have to buy Visions on another platform :(