Sonic Adventure is the Best-Selling Dreamcast in the US - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella in celebration of the anniversary of the launch of Dreamcast in North America (9/9/99) has revealed the top 20 best-selling Dreamcast games in the US of all-time.

Sonic Adventure is the best-selling Dreamcast in the US in terms of units sold, while it came in third place in terms of dollars. Sonic Adventure 2 came in 11th place on the units chart and 12th place on the dollars chart.

There were a number of sports titles on both charts with NFL 2K in first on the dollars chart and second on the units chart. NFL 2K21 came in second on the dollars chart and fourth on the units chart.

Crazy Taxi is the third best-selling Dreamcast in terms of units sold and sixth in dollars. SoulCalibur, Ready 2 Rumble: Boxing, and Shenmue came in seventh, eighth, and ninth places, respectively, on both charts.

Here are the all-time top 20 best-selling Dreamcast games in the US:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

