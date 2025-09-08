Ghost of Yotei Gets Journey Through the Edge of Japan Video - News

/ 357 Views

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions have released a new video for Ghost of Yotei called "Journey Through the Edge of Japan."

Take in views from the beautiful, sweeping landscapes of Ezo while experiencing an extended version of 'The North' from the original soundtrack composed by Toma Otowa," reads the description to the video.

View the video below:

Ghost of Yotei will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 2.

