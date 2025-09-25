Switch 2 Sells Over 250K as LT Nears 2M - Japan Hardware Estimates for August 2025 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in Japan with 254,987 units sold for August 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch 2 has now sold an estimated 1.95 million units lifetime in Japan.

The Nintendo Switch 1 sold an estimated 75,912 units to bring its lifetime sales to 36.00 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 31,895 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.98 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 1,336 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.68 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the third month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by 0.12 million units as the Switch 1 sold 0.13 million units in Japan in May 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 57,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 800 units. PS4 sold 88,872 units for the month of August 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 500 units.

Nintendo Switch 1 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 157,939 units (-67.5%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 80,391 (-71.6%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 4,145 units (-75.6%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by over 124,000 units, Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by over 17,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 4,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 400 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold an estimated 1.95 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.94 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 0.51 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.02 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for August 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 254,987 (1,951,396) Switch 1 - 75,912 (35,998,885) PlayStation 5 - 31,895 (6,980,574) Xbox Series X|S - 1,336 (683,925)

Weekly Sales:

Japan August 9, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 78,959 Switch 1 - 18,370 PlayStation 5 - 8,536 Xbox Series X|S - 301

Japan August 16, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 98,876 Switch 1 - 18,976 PlayStation 5 - 8,595 Xbox Series X|S - 351

Japan August 23, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 35,166 Switch 1 - 17,962 PlayStation 5 - 6,442 Xbox Series X|S - 291

Japan August 30, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 41,986 Switch 1 - 20,604 PlayStation 5 - 8,322 Xbox Series X|S - 393

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

