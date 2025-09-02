Ubisoft Montpellier and Milan are 'Working Together on the Future of Rayman' - News

Rayman brand producer Loic Gounon as part of the 30th anniversary of the franchise has revealed Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan are "working together on the future of Rayman."

"A very talented team at Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan are currently working together on the future of Rayman," said Gounon. "Don't expect news from us too soon, but rest assured, Rayman is in good hands."

Ubisoft in October 2024 revealed the two teams "started an exploration phase on the Rayman brand" back in October 2024 and development is "still in its early stages."

Read the full message from Gounon (via Gematsu) below:

Hello everybody, my name is Loic [Gounon] and I’m joining you from Ubisoft Montpellier.

We are very grateful to be part of this awesome event and get the chance to talk to you, the fans, directly.

A bit about myself—I joined Ubisoft 20 years ago and I’ve been working on the Rayman franchise since 2006, on projects such as Rayman Raving Rabbids, Rayman Origins, and Rayman Legends.

Rayman was born at Ubisoft Montpellier back in 1995 and, for the past 30 years, he has gone on many adventures thanks to studios across the world like Ubisoft Paris, Ubisoft Milan, or Ubisoft Annecy.

Starting now and across our community channels, we are taking a moment to celebrate this incredible history by looking back. We will be sharing behind the scenes, anecdotes, developer interviews, concept art, and more throughout the months to come.

Rayman couldn’t have become such a legend without all of you, the fans. You’ve helped to keep his legacy growing and we’re incredibly thankful for that.

As we said in the past, a very talented team at Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan are currently working together on the future of Rayman. Don’t expect news from us too soon, but rest assured, Rayman is in good hands.

