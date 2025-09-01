Rare Veteran is the New Xbox Game Studios Chief of Staff - News

Louise O'Connor had worked at Rare for 25 years and was last the executive producer on the now cancelled Rare title Everwild.

O'Connor is staying at Xbox, however, she is now the Chief of Staff at Xbox Game Studios as of August, according to her LinkediIn profile.

She was first hired at Rare in 1999 as an animator and first worked on Conker's Bad Fur Day. She would work her way up to head of animation in 2009 and would later become and art director and finally an executive producer in 2017.

As the Chief of Staff at Xbox Game Studios she will be "Driving connection, collaboration and momentum across Xbox Games Studios and continuing my passion for game development by supporting some of the most iconic gaming studios, leaders and teams in the world."

