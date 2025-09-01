Fear Effect is Now Available for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

posted 38 minutes ago

Limited Run Games and Square Enix have released Fear Effect for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam for $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99.

The game originally released for the PlayStation in February 2000.

Read details on the game below:

It can recognize your fear… can you?

Fear Effect, the pioneering cel-shaded cinematic action game, returns!

Days before her eighteenth birthday, the quiet, enigmatic Wee Ming Lam, disappears under mysterious circumstances. Hana, Glas, and Deke, three self-motivated and ruthless mercenaries conspire to track her down and ransom her off to her father, Mr. Lam, the most powerful Triad leader in Hong Kong, for a large sum of cold, hard cash.

What begins as a simple extortion mission to retrieve the young runaway becomes a lesson in survival against the most unimaginable of enemies.

Immerse yourself in this intense thriller featuring revolutionary Motion FX technology where you direct your cast of 3D characters within dynamic, full-motion-video worlds. Who lives? Who dies? Only you decide, if you can control your fear.

Features:

The full classic game available on modern consoles and PC for the first time ever.

Shoot your way through seven-to-nine hours of gameplay featuring numerous adversaries and boss fights.

Innovative cel-shaded graphics.

Full voice-acting.

Soundtrack by Matt Furniss and Jason Agolia.

Full-motion video environments.

Revolutionary Motion FX technology that puts you inside the action.

