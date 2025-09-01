Amazon Games Announces MOBA Strategy Game March of Giants for PC - News

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Amazon Games have announced free-to-play four-versus-four war multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) strategy game, March of Giants, for PC via Steam.

A closed alpha test will run from September 2 to 10.

View the closed alpha announcement video below:

Read details on the game below:

A free-to-play four-versus-four war multiplayer online battle arena game where you play as a Giant, lead an army of soldiers and deploy tactical structures known as “Battleworks” on a ravaged urban battlefield.

Play as a Giant

Dominate the battlefield as a towering war commander in strategic 4v4 combat. From crowd controllers to burst and sustained damage specialists, harness your Giant’s unique abilities to secure victory for your team.

Lead Your Soliders

Lead thousands of fearless soldiers, guiding their movement to support your team’s advance. Send them charging into enemy Giants, storm outposts and assert relentless lane pressure.

Deploy Battleworks

Position powerful reinforcements like trenches, tanks, and bunkers to turn the tide of battle. These Battleworks can be the difference between a tactical advantage and a strategic retreat. How will you outplay the enemy team?

