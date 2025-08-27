NS2 Remains Best-Seller as Sales Top 1.5M - Europe Hardware Estimates for July 2025 - Sales

/ 1,571 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in Europe with 336,845 units sold for July 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 1.53 million units in two months.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 240,178 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 26.79 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 66,018 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 39.02 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 35,127 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 8.54 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the first month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by 0.14 million units as the Switch 1 sold 0.20 million units in its second month in Europe in April 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 98,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 44,000 units. PS4 sold 337,848 units for the month of July 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 79,025 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 30,961 (-11.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 35,436 units (-50.2%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 98,837 units (-60.0%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Switch 2 sales are down by over 853,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 131,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 9,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by less than 1,000.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.06 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 1.53 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.59 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.31 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for July 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 336,845 ( 1,526,983 ) PlayStation 5 - 240,178 ( 26,786,850 ) Switch 1 - 66,018 ( 39,021,013 ) Xbox Series X|S - 35,127 ( 8,539,860 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe July 12, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 76,306 PlayStation 5 - 61,893 Switch 1 - 16,801 Xbox Series X|S - 8,747

Europe July 19, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 103,281 PlayStation 5 - 60,932 Switch 1 - 16,519 Xbox Series X|S - 8,864

Europe July 26, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 85,255 PlayStation 5 - 59,779 Switch 1 - 16,679 Xbox Series X|S - 8,861

Europe August 2, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 72,003 PlayStation 5 - 57,574 Switch 1 - 16,019 Xbox Series X|S - 8,655

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles