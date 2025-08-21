Pokémon Legends: Z-A New Gameplay Video Features Mega Victreebel - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new gameplay video for Pokémon Legends: Z-A that features a new Mega Pokémon - Mega Victreebel.

View the gameplay video below:

Read details on Mega Victreebel below:

Mega Victreebel

Category: Flycatcher Pokemon​

Flycatcher Pokemon​ Type: Grass/Poison

Grass/Poison Height: 14’9″ (4.5 m)

14’9″ (4.5 m) Weight: 276.7 lbs. (125.5 kg)

The volume of this Pokemon’s acid has increased due to Mega Evolution, filling its mouth. If it’s not careful, the acid will overflow and spill out.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on October 16.

