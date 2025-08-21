Kill the Brickman Announced and Released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 224 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher poncle and developer Doonutsaur have announced and released the turn-based roguelike brick breaker, Kill the Brickman, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store for $4.99 / £3.99 / €4.99.

"I wanted to focus on the strange style of this game so it could stand out amongst the other amazing deckbuilding games out there," said Doonutsaur’s Alvin. "Not only did poncle manage to meet me at my own level of weird, they helped me raise the bar on how absurd Kill the Brickman could really be!"

poncle founder Luca Galante said, "I love Bricks. Kill the Brickman is not only a brilliant deckbuilder, it’s also one of the strangest ones I’ve ever played. And that’s a good thing."

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Kill the Brickman, a turn-based roguelike brick breaker inspired by retro arcade madness. The world has been invaded by the Brickmen, (S͛⦚U͛⦚C͛⦚K͛⦚ I͛⦚T͛⦚ F͛⦚L͛⦚E͛⦚S͛⦚H͛⦚ C͛⦚U͛⦚B͛⦚E͛⦚!͛⦚) and you’ll need to grab a weapon to shoot your way to safety. Build your own bullet-blasting loadouts by combining relics, clip layouts, and bizarre bullets that explode, corrode, and multiply. Every run is a new experiment. Every build is a puzzle. Every bullet is a brick-busting tool (c͛⦚a͛⦚r͛⦚e͛⦚f͛⦚u͛⦚l͛⦚ n͛⦚o͛⦚w͛⦚) to bring home the bank.

Classic Brick-Break Arcade Action – Shoot, smash, repeat.

– Shoot, smash, repeat. Roguelike Deck-Building Strategy – Collect, combine, and deploy absurdly overpowered bullets to (try to) outsmart us.

– Collect, combine, and deploy absurdly overpowered bullets to (try to) outsmart us. Brick-Based Ridiculousness – We’re everywhere. We are legion. We are not compliant with regulatory safety standards.

Shoot your way through chapters, face off against over a dozen elite enemies and ten powerful bosses, and uncover synergies that turn your humble pea shooter into a galaxy-defying hand cannon. Imagine Tetris, but if the bricks had anger issues and a taste for human flesh. With hundreds of relics and a variety of build options, the depth here goes way deeper than just aim and fire. It’s planning, adapting, and building smarter than those blockheads t͛⦚h͛⦚e͛⦚ h͛⦚u͛⦚n͛⦚k͛⦚y͛⦚ B͛⦚r͛⦚i͛⦚c͛⦚k͛⦚m͛⦚a⦚n͛⦚.

Features:

Take on the role of a space cowboy, completing missions from the Intergalactic Bounty Board to save your home

Combine brick break strategy with deck building tactics as you fight to clear hordes of enemies

Choose your Gun, load up on Clips, Relics, and Bullets, and craft your perfect build in the Shop!

Bullets, and craft your perfect build in the Shop! Experience insane lore, uniquely strange visuals, and nonsensical chaos

insane lore, uniquely strange visuals, and nonsensical chaos B͛⦚R͛⦚R͛⦚R͛⦚R͛⦚I͛⦚I͛⦚I͛⦚I͛⦚I͛⦚I͛⦚I͛⦚I͛⦚C͛⦚C͛⦚C͛⦚C͛⦚C͛⦚C͛⦚K͛⦚K͛⦚K͛⦚K͛⦚K͛⦚S͛⦚S͛⦚S͛⦚S͛⦚!͛⦚!͛⦚!͛⦚!͛⦚!͛⦚!͛⦚!͛⦚

For a challenge, take on an extra mission if you’re feeling brave enough, and fire your way to victory.

Pick your shooter, each with a unique set of starting abilities, and pay attention to Clips in the Shop that grant even more abilities to your bullets; which yes, also have abilities

Remember to blow your bank at the Shop, re-roll if your needs aren’t met!

Accept extra missions if you think you can handle the pressure, big payoffs await the brave

The leader of the Brickman horde, who preferred not to be identified, said: “While you were swiping left, we were stacking right. Our invasion is ahead of schedule and the brick is up. Why should you care? You probably shouldn’t to be honest, but if you don’t play then we’ll build an extension into your home (without prior planning permission).”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles