S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Launches for PS5 on November 20 - News

/ 245 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer GSC Game World announced the post-apocalyptic open-world first-person shooter, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on November 20.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass in November 2024.

View the PS5 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Chornobyl Exclusion Zone has changed dramatically after the second massive explosion in year 2006. Violent mutants, deadly anomalies, and warring factions have made the Zone a very tough place to survive. It turned out that the center of the Zone hides the source of incredible power. Nevertheless, artifacts of unbelievable value attracted many people called S.T.A.L.K.E.R.s, who entered the Zone for their own risk striving to make a fortune out of it or even to find the Truth concealed in the Heart of Chornobyl.

Epic Nonlinear Story in a Seamless Open World

Take over a role of the lone stalker and explore photorealistic seamless open world in a 64-km² radioactive zone with a variety of environments that reveal post-apocalyptic atmosphere from different angles. Make your way through the Zone to define your destiny as you choose your paths within highly branching epic story.

Variety of Enemies and Hundreds of Weapon Combinations

Meet members of different factions deciding who of them worth your friendship and who deserve a bullet. Engage intense gunfights with a variety enemies that follow different tactics trying to outsmart you. Choose your preferable firearms from 30+ types of weapons with numerous modifications that allow creating hundreds of distinctive lethal combinations.

Legendary Mutants with Different Behavior Models

Prepare to encounter horrifying mutated creatures that will try to slaughter you following different behaviour model. Each mutant may appear in different subtypes which makes their behavior less predictable. Truly extreme danger represent regions with lairs with numerous mutants hunting in large groups.

Artifacts of Incredible Value and Unforgiving Anomalies

The most valuable artifacts and secrets of the Zone are hidden in the most dangerous places. Beware of the hazardous anomalies and unique devastating arch-anomalies as you hunt for highly valuable artifacts scattered around the Zone. Will you dare to unveil the mysteries of the Zone that took lives of many others before you?

Features:

Unique gameplay built on a blend of first-person shooter, horror, and immersive sim.

horror, and immersive sim. Non-linear story with the variety of paths that lead to one of the several endings.

Benchmark-setting graphics developed using cutting-edge photogrammetric and scanning technologies.

Advanced artificial intelligence systems that will keep engaged even the most hard-boiled players.

Life-simulating system “A-life 2.0” that makes the game world feel alive as never before.

Immersive survival mechanics like hunger, sleeping, bleeding, and radiation effects that enrich the gameplay.

survival mechanics like hunger, sleeping, bleeding, and radiation effects that enrich the gameplay. Dynamic day-night cycle and weather will add even more realism to the gameplay experience.

Mod support giving the freedom to the creative players to extend and enrich the game universe.

Multiplayer mode, that will be added soon after release as a free update.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles