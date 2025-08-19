Tales of Xillia Remastered Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Bandai Namco has announced Tales of Xillia Remastered for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch on October 31.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is a message from the General Producer:

Read details on the game below:

Two heroes, one destiny.

Experience Tales of Xillia, remastered for the first time ever.

Dive into the magnificent world of Rieze Maxia as either Jude Mathis, an aspiring medical student from the capital, or Milla Maxwell, a mysterious woman accompanied by four powerful spirits.

At the start of their epic journey through the vibrant world of Rieze Maxia—where humans and spirits coexist in harmony—players can choose to step into the shoes of either Milla or Jude. But peace is under threat. The kingdom of Rashugal has begun using a mysterious, powerful device that’s draining the world’s mana, the very essence of life.

Determined to stop the destruction and restore balance, Milla and Jude embark on a daring quest to destroy the device and save their world.

Two Heroes, One Destiny

Follow the paths of Milla and Jude as they embark on their daring journey through Rieze Maxia, a wondrous land where mankind and spirits coexist in harmony.

Partner Up with Dual Raid

Master the Dual Raid Linear Motion Battle System, mustering strategy and coordination to overcome action-packed battles in real-time combat—team up with allies to unleash devastating combo attacks and unlock special support skills to overwhelm your foes.

Quality-of-Life Upgrades

Explore with new quality-of-life updates including improved graphics, an auto-save feature, the ability to toggle encounters, early shop access, and more.

An All-Around Experience

Tales of Xillia Remastered contains downloadable content, which was launched alongside the original release and includes costumes, useful items, and other fun extras. (Select licensed downloadable content not included.)

