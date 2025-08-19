Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Debuts in 4th on the Steam Charts - Sales

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition has debuted in fourth place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 34, 2025, which ended August 19, 2025.

PEAK is up four spots to first place, Steam Deck is up one spot to second place, while pre-orders for Battlefield 6 dropped two spots to third place.

Cyberpunk 2077 dropped one spot to fifth place, while Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is down from ninth to 10th place.

Rust re-entered the top 10 in sixth place and Dead by Daylight is up one spot to seventh place. Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced re-entered the top 10 in eighth place and Subnautica re-entered the charts in ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

PEAK Steam Deck Battlefield 6 - Pre-orders Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 Rust Dead by Daylight Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced Subnautica Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

PUBG: Battlegrounds Counter-Strike 2 PEAK Steam Deck Battlefield 6 - Pre-orders Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Umamusume: Pretty Derby Rust

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

