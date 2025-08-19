Xbox Game Pass Adds Gears of War: Reloaded, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and More - News

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Gears of War: Reloaded, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Persona 4 Golden, Blacksmith Master, Void/Breaker, Goat Simulator Remastered, and Herdling.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Blacksmith Master (Game Preview) (PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Manage your own medieval smithy in Blacksmith Master and supervise the entire process from mining ores and gems to designing and selling finished products. Forge everything from weapons and armor to tools and cooking utensils to fund your craft and become the Blacksmith Master.

Void/Breaker (PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Trapped in endless loops by a ruthless AI, you’re forced to fight, die, and repeat in this adrenaline-fueled roguelite FPS. Master lightning-fast gunplay, agile movement, and a revolutionary weapon modding system. Create devastating synergies, harnessing environmental destruction.

Coming Soon

Goat Simulator Remastered (Xbox Series X|S) – August 20

Now with Game Pass Standard

Lick, flip, and headbutt your way across a chaotic sandbox world where you make the rules. Enjoy wacky physics, upgraded graphics, and DLC classics in one neat package. It’s time to grab life by the horns and set out on an adventure!

Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 20

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Experience a coming-of-age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders. The world-renowned Persona 4 Golden promises unforgettable adventures, meaningful bonds, and heartwarming experiences shared together with friends.

Herdling (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 21

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Head out on a grand alpine expedition with a herd of loveable beasts, as you ascend a mountain path, encounter eerie dangers and surprising obstacles, and forge your way to the mystery at the summit.

Gears of War: Reloaded (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 26

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Powered by Unreal Engine, Gears of War: Reloaded is a remaster of the blockbuster first Gears of War, now fully optimized for the latest generation of gaming platforms. Gears of War: Reloaded delivers all post-launch content for the original title, including a bonus campaign act, multiplayer maps, plus characters and cosmetics.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 28

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming soon to The Play List. Unite the Veilguard and defy the gods in an immersive single-player RPG. Members can save a battered world with Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and EA Play.

In Case You Missed It

Heretic + Hexen (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Step into the definitive re-release of two dark spell-casting shooters that shaped the genre. This enhanced restoration makes Heretic + Hexen available to new audiences and long-time fans with expanded accessibility across more platforms and languages than ever before.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Delta Force: Immortal Supplies Bundle – Available Now

Get a head start with the Immortal Supplies bundle and dominate the battlefield in style! This Perk content requires Delta Force to use.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: August Member Monthly Bonus – Available Now

Game Pass Ultimate members receive a monthly bonus of useful in-game items exclusively for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. Get 3 N-Half Scape Dolls, 3 N-Rare Drop Rate +100% and 6 N-EXP Earned +75%. This Perk content requires Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis to use.

Leaving August 31

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon, so don’t forget to jump back in before they go! Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% off your purchase to keep them in your library!

Ben 10 Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Borderlands 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Sea of Stars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, Console, and PC)

