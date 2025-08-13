Sega Announces Football Manager 26 - News

Publisher Sega and developer Sports Interactive have announced Football Manager 26. Platforms and a release date were not revealed.

View the teaser announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Football Manager 26 promises to take players on a journey to define their footballing destiny with our most immersive and visually rich Football Manager experience yet. The potential for storytelling is redefined by taking players closer to the heart of the beautiful game.

An early snippet of the elevated Match Day experience through the lens of the official Premier League license gives just a taster of what to expect following the move to the Unity engine.

This is just the beginning so stay tuned for further updates.

